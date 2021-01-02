BYU football 2020 fall camp

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake talks to his team during practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

While the on-field success was certainly noteworthy, perhaps the most amazing accomplishment of the 2020 season for the BYU football team was how it navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cougars ended up having only one game canceled as they didn’t end up playing at Army but, unlike many of their counterparts, were able play all of the others and even added an extra game.

To achieve that feat, BYU players relied heavily on medical and support staff, engaged in regular virus testing and quarantining as necessary and even took steps like moving to limit potential infection.

