3. If you were game-planning for Troy, what would you do to give your team the best chance to pull off an upset over BYU on Saturday?
LLOYD: You absolutely have to stop the Cougar run game and force BYU to be one-dimensional. I would look at bringing some run blitzes and try to shoot some gaps to put the Cougars in second-and-long or third-and-long. Offensively, I would definitely try to get guys one-on-one on the edges and make the BYU secondary prove it can keep the receivers and running backs from breaking tackles and getting downfield. I also would take some risks early. The Cougars had a hot start and then a long layoff, so a quick start could put the home team on its heels.
DICKSON: I think Troy is going to have to outscore the Cougars. While the Trojans offense can move the ball, I don’t think their defense is going to match up well with BYU. So if I were Chip Lindsey I would be very aggressive offensively and pull some tricks out of his bag with reverses and misdirection. It’s important for Troy to score early and get into a rhythm on offense. Like Jared said, slowing down the Cougars running game would be a big deal because BYU would like nothing better than to gobble up the clock with long, sustained drives.