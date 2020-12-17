3. What do the Cougars have to do to end their losing streak in the state of Florida (0-8 all time) when they play UCF?
LLOYD: It’s all about execution. This game isn’t taking place on short notice or in freezing temperatures, so those reasons (or excuses, depending on your perspective) don’t factor in at all. That said, the Knights have a team filled with tremendous athletes. BYU has to counter the speed they are facing by playing very disciplined football. When there are plays there to be made, the Cougars need to make them. They can’t afford costly miscues that give up big plays (something they’ve been good at for most of the year) or surrender big third-down conversions (something they’ve struggled with). We have seen in 2020 that this team can click on both sides of the ball and be really good. That’s going to have to be the case for BYU to knock off UCF.
DICKSON: I’ve got a feeling this game will come down to whoever has the ball last. UCF’s defense has been suspect all year and lately the Cougar D has not been able to get off the field. I don’t think Central Florida will try to slow the game down and possess it a long time like BYU’s two previous opponents, so the Cougars should have a lot of opportunities to score points. Hey, let’s put the ball in the foot of kicker Jake Oldroyd, who hasn’t missed a field goal all season. He goes 45 yards for the game-winner as time expires. Does that sound good to you?