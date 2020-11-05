3. BYU has lost some very close games on the Smurf Turf and is 0-5 in Boise. How do the Cougars get that first win?
DICKSON: BYU needs to keep the ball in the hands of their playmakers on offense and put the best 11 on the field defensively in a close game. Depth is great and the backups have gotten plenty of time in the blowouts. This game is all about the best guys being put in the best position to make plays when it counts. I don’t want to see backup receivers on a critical third down, or backup defensive linemen in a goal line situation. Cougar coaches need to bet on Zach Wilson to make the plays he’s capable of making. Don’t complicate things. Let your studs make plays.
LLOYD: The key has to be consistency on both sides of the ball. Look, the Broncos are a good team and they are going to make some plays. That means BYU has to consistently respond both offensively and defensively. This is a game where the Cougars can’t afford to have a really poor showing for a full quarter or to allow the Broncos to build a lot of momentum. BYU has to either win or be close on turnover margin and it has to take advantage of field position by getting stops when BSU has a long field, get points when the Cougars have a short field. I believe this BYU squad is better prepared to handle the ups and downs of a game like this than any in the last three years, so I like the Cougars’ chances to play well consistently in this one.