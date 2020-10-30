3. Zach Wilson played just over a half in last week’s blowout of Texas State. Should Kalani Sitake at least play Wilson through three quarters, regardless of the score?
LLOYD: No — and not just no but heck no. You want to know why I feel that strongly? Three words: Taysom Hill, 2012. I still remember seeing Hill running the ball against Utah State when the outcome was decided and getting lost for the season to a knee injury. The only reason I see to keep guys in if the team is up big is if coaches feel like they need to work on something specific in game situations and I just don’t see Wilson needing to do that right now. Stats aren’t a good enough reason in my opinion. The risk of injury is too great for no real benefit.
DICKSON: It’s a tough call for Kalani Sitake, isn’t it? Play your star player as much as you can to stay in the Heisman conversation or play it safe to keep him healthy? I see where Jared is coming from, but I think there are several factors that point to keeping Wilson in the game for longer than a half in a blowout. One is that the offensive line is doing a terrific job of keeping him upright. He hasn’t taken a lot of hits, unlike the bulldozing (at times) Taysom Hill. Also, 2020 is shaping up to be a very special year in BYU football. Shouldn’t you take full advantage of that? If Wilson continues to put up video-game numbers, he could leave for the NFL Draft.