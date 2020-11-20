3. The NCAA has decided to host the entire men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Good or bad decision?
DICKSON: Under the circumstances, it seems prudent. It is easier to control the environment in one city than in 16 cities. A central location also eliminates a lot of the issues with matchups. No need to stay regional or worry about a home court advantage for a high seed. I think it evens the playing field and will make for a very exciting tournament. If there are no fans in the stands at that point, we have much bigger problems than where to hold a basketball tournament.
LLOYD: On the one hand, I would love to see the country be at a point where a normal tournament would be realistic despite the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s not out of the question, depending on the effectiveness and distribution of the vaccines that are getting close to being ready. But it’s impossible to bet on that being the reality in four months, so I think the NCAA is smart to plan for an alternative where they could likely still play the games even if the pandemic is still a big concern. With active testing and careful restrictions, it seems likely that such a tournament “bubble” would have a much better chance of success. It brings a new meaning to the standard March Madness term, “Bubble Watch,” doesn’t it?