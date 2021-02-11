3. What do you think of Kalani Sitake’s latest BYU football coaching staff hires of Kevin Clune (linebackers) and Darrell Funk (offensive line)?
DICKSON: Clune has already been helping with the team so he’ll be familiar with the talent at linebacker and he’s already coached with Sitake. That hire seemed to be a no-brainer from the start. The Funk hire is interesting because he doesn’t really have any ties to the program. What he does have is a mountain of experience at various levels. I really think it’s important to bring new ideas and new blood into the coaching staff. Since spring football is only a few weeks away, Funk’s experience will come in handy.
LLOYD: The clear message about these additions is that Sitake wants guys who are familiar with what it takes to be successful in college football. These aren’t young, promising guys like a lot of Sitake’s hires have been in the past (Ryan Pugh and Eric Mateos with the offensive line, Harvey Unga with the running backs, Preston Hadley with the safeties, etc.). I think Sitake believes the Cougars have built the program to the point where maintaining the momentum is more important than starting fresh. It worked well with Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick when BYU’s offensive staff last went through big changes. I think Sitake is hoping Funk and Clune will be able to have the same sort of success.