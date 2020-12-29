In a year where the Tigers saw half their season eliminated because of COVID-19 issues, Orem still proved to be the best team in Class 5A.
The title game was a rematch of the 2019 classic as Orem once again had to knock off Timpview to get the championship trophy, although this time the game was played at Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain instead of at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The Tigers got some luck when two of the top Thunderbird players — defensive lineman Logan Fano and running back Targhee Lambson — were unable to play for much of the second half and Orem pulled away for the 26-13 win to earn the school's fourth-straight title.
“I feel joy and happiness for the kids,” Orem head coach Gabe Sewell told the Daily Herald in November. “It’s all about them. They are the ones on the field. Our job as coaches is to funnel the energy in the right way so that they overcome things. They did that today. They were able to finish the game strong.”