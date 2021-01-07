3. If the Cougar hoops team somehow manages to get the upset over the top-ranked Bulldogs, would it be the biggest upset for BYU in the series?
DICKSON: I was at all three upsets in Spokane (2015, 2016 and 2017) and each one was bigger than the next. I’ll never forget seeing the “30-0” headline leaked early by the Spokane paper before the Cougars upset the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in 2017. I think that will always be the biggest upset in the series. Still, this is probably Gonzaga’s best team ever. An upset would go a long way in establishing BYU’s résumé. What I’d really like to see, however, is a Cougar win in the WCC Tournament. For some reason (Mark Few, probably) the Bulldogs always turn it on the tournament against BYU. If the Cougars could flip that script, it would be an even bigger upset.
LLOYD: That’s a tough call because the Cougars have gotten some big wins over the Zags when Gonzaga was highly ranked. I’m still going to say this would be the biggest but I’m going to add the caveat that it depends on whether Bulldog star guard Jalen Suggs plays. If he plays and BYU still wins, this would be the biggest upset because of what Gonzaga has done in 2020-21 already. The Bulldogs have beaten four ranked opponents, three of them by double digits. The only close game in their 10-0 start was an 87-82 win over West Virginia (one where Suggs was limited by an ankle injury). Gonzaga got all but four of the first place votes in the two major college basketball polls, which shows how much respect the country has for the Bulldogs. A BYU win would be monumental.