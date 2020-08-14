3. Who is an athlete that you think few people know about who will emerge as a superstar this fall?
LLOYD: It’s not often that American Leadership gets singled out for football but I’m excited to see how ALA junior tight end/defensive end Duncan Henstra does this year. This is a kid that the Eagle coaches were raving about when he was a sophomore and now he is growing and getting better. Some may dismiss Henstra because he competes against 3A competition but I believe this is an athlete who could be big anywhere. Don’t be surprised if he is near the top of the sacks list in the state this fall because offensive lines are going to have a tough time slowing him down.
DICKSON: It could be very interesting when it comes to surprise players in 2020. There is going to be an influx of players from neighboring states that aren’t playing this fall, so some unfamiliar names might step forward. One player already here I really like is quarterback Tyler Nelson from Maple Mountain. He’s such a gifted athlete and he has a pretty good supporting cast, including BYU commit Kyson Hall, who can really fly. Nelson is the kind of guy who could easily put up 2,500 passing and 1,000 rushing yards this season.