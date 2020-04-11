Herald review: "Silver Dish Thai Cuisine has only been around for about a year, but it is a true gem of Provo. Whether you want drunken noodles, Pad Thai or just some Green Curry, you’ll leave begging for more."
Location: 278 W. Center St., Provo
Yelp review: "The red curry was AMAZING. I like a little spice, so I got a level 2 spice and could have handled a 3. My husband really enjoyed his pad Thai. It was a little sweet for me, but still very good. Our friends loved their pad Thai and cashew pad Thai. The mango coconut sticky rice was fantastic as well. It's a sweet little family-owned place that I would definitely recommend." -- Marien F.