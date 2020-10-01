3. Time to do some nitpicking: Do you think BYU’s struggles on third down against Troy (0-of-5 to start, 5-of-12 overall) or failure to get turnovers (minus-1 in turnover differential) is a bigger concern for the Cougars moving forward?
LLOYD: It’s hard to get too worked up over things like these when the Cougars are dominating in pretty much every other way but I think they are things the BYU coaches would still like to see improved. Third-down conversions are always crucial in big games, so the Cougars need to ramp up their execution level in that area. Sometimes that is a situation of facing third-and-longs and not wanting to take big risks but BYU faced a third-and-1 and a third-and-4 that it failed to convert. Those types of missed opportunities could loom large down the road.
DICKSON: It is curious, isn’t it? As much emphasis as coaches put on turnovers and they haven’t played any kind of a role in either BYU win. But here’s the thing: Statistics like turnovers or field position or time of possession or third down conversions aren’t really that important — until they are. There will be games this year that will turn on one of these statistics. I think the Cougars are being more aggressive on defense and that will eventually result in more turnovers. Offensively, the ball security has been impressive. Really, it’s how the team responds to adversity in any of these categories that matters.