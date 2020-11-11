3. It’s pretty obvious Zach Wilson has been BYU’s best offensive player this season. Who has been the Cougars best defensive player?
LLOYD: I think there are three clear-cut candidates and while I would probably say senior linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and senior defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga have been the most visible, I’m going to go with the less-obvious choice and recognize the contribution of senior cornerback Chris Wilcox. I don’t know if casual fans realize just how valuable it is to have a player like Wilcox shutting down opposing receivers on the outside so effectively that when he is on the field, the ball rarely even gets thrown his direction. It’s something the Cougars simply haven’t had for a long time and that allows other players more opportunities to make plays. I thought Wilcox was going to have a good year but what he has done has been really impressive.
DICKSON: Jared pointed out some good players but I really like what Troy Warner has done this year. To be honest, I think he’s underachieved a little over the course of his career. He’s always had a ton of talent but I think as a senior he’s matured and understands his role better. He and Zayne Anderson at safety make that defense really special. I also think one of the strengths of this defense is the depth gives us a lot of candidates for this honor. Isaiah Kaufusi, Keenan Pili and Payton Wilgar have all been terrific at linebacker, and defensive linemen Bracken El-Bakri and Zac Dawe have become playmakers for this defense.