3. If Gunner Romney is unable to go on Saturday, who will step in to help Dax Milne on the BYU receiving corps?
LLOYD: Isn’t it great that the Cougars have a couple of big-time playmakers on the edge? Not having Romney would hurt, but Milne has been fantastic (this may date me but he reminds me of Eric Drage from the early 1990s). Neil Pau’u has been good and I expect him to get even more looks, although he knows he’s got to be a little more sure-handed when the ball gets to him. This is also a time where guys like Keanu Hill, Chris Jackson and Kody Epps can show what they can do as well.
DICKSON: It looked as if Wilson was looking for Neil Pau’u a little more in the game against Houston. I was also impressed with the catch that redshirt freshman Keanu Hill made, dragging about three defenders with him for extra yardage. I would expect Brayden Cosper to get some reps as well. Can I just say that Dax Milne’s performance (9 catches for 184 yards and 3 TDs) really blew my mind? Milne has graduated from “solid” to “spectacular” and other teams will take notice. Texas State will definitely scheme to slow him down. So Wilson needs to continue to read defenses and find the right guy who is open.