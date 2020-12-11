3. Do you think BYU quarterback Zach Wilson should call it a career and enter the NFL Draft for next season?
DICKSON: Part of me believes Wilson can be a really good NFL quarterback. The other part of me that is a little skeptical of the national attention he’s received. In a normal NCAA season, would Wilson still be a strong Heisman contender? In the coronavirus season of 2020 BYU has played 10 games while others have played only four or five. The media loves to create talking points and hype.
Here’s another thing: If the Cougars had played their original schedule, would Wilson stats be just as impressive? Would a BYU team that posted a 7-3 or 8-2 record against that schedule be the darlings of college football? Probably not.
Wilson needs to strike while the iron is hot. After the season he needs to talk to people he trusts and make the decision based on those conversations. If he’s going to be taken in the first two rounds, go.
LLOYD: I think it would be hard for anyone to ignore the lure of being a first-round draft pick and I doubt Zach Wilson is immune to that. Could he be great next year and possibly get in the conversation as a top pick? Sure. I think Wilson still has ways to improve and has things he needs to prove. Against good opponents in a normal year, he could really shine like Ty Detmer did against Miami. Those are good reasons — but he’s probably going to have a few million reasons to move on. I believe he has the ability and the mindset to be successful in the NFL but he’s got to show me that will be the reality. I look forward to seeing him get the opportunity.