4. What team would you like to see BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe schedule for later this season?
LLOYD: “We want Bama! We want Bama!” I can hear the familiar chants from optimistic Cougar fans but it doesn’t seem likely that the rumored contest between BYU and the Crimson Tide has much chance of coming to fruition at this point. What is so unique, however, is that I can honestly see the Cougars signing on to play just about anyone, if a game gets canceled somewhere down the line. Now that the Big 10 is resuming play in a month, things could get even more interesting. Does the Pac-12 again follow along? Who will play when? This strange season could get weirder and weirder but BYU is in a unique position to take advantage of opportunities as they arise (particularly since ESPN is a partner).
DICKSON: Of the teams that have some dates available, it should be Central Florida, which is a team that has some national presence. It might be BYU’s only opportunity to play a ranked team this year since Army seems to be playing hard-to-get about rescheduling. Holmoe has worked some magic already and I wouldn’t put it past him to drop a scheduling bomb in the next couple of weeks to fill the gaps still on the Cougars schedule. I agree with Jared: Think big. I mean, all they can do is say ‘no,’ right?