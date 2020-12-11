4. Should Tom Holmoe try to find another game for the Cougars to play on Dec. 19?
LLOYD: The first consideration has to be how that might impact a possible bowl game. If the Cougars are going to play before Christmas in a bowl game, playing on Dec. 19 doesn’t make a lot of sense. If Holmoe is pretty confident the bowl game won’t be until later, then I fully support him searching for another opportunity. We are at a crazy tipping point in this pandemic with numbers skyrocketing (likely impacted by seasonal viral trends) but with vaccine optimism close to becoming a reality. That means which games will actually be played is very much up in the air, so like I said earlier, I think every college team that can play should be looking to get any game possible.
DICKSON: Maybe somewhere in Florida?
Seems crazy that there could be a college football game in Provo that late in December, but 2020 has been that kind of year. The biggest issue is there will be a limited number of teams willing to play the Cougars. The backpedalling by the ACC and the Big Ten with recent decisions indicates the P5s are only concerned about getting into the playoffs and will do whatever it takes, including rewriting rules they made just months earlier. I’m sure BYU fans would love to see their team in action as many times as possible. I say find someone, anyone, to play and celebrate a pretty good season.
I do like one idea I heard: Set up a bowl game with the University of Utah. We don’t know if the 1-2 Utes are even going to have a winning record, but who cares? This is 2020. Let’s have BYU and Utah play in Arizona for a bowl game. Give the Cougars a chance to end the streak.