4. How badly do the Cougars need to add at least one more big-name team to the schedule in November or December?
DICKSON: The 2020 college football season is so unusual it’s going to be really hard to say how important it will be. With the Pac-12 and the Big Ten playing partial schedules, it will be very chaotic at the end of the season when playoffs are being determined. I don’t think BYU can beef up their schedule, even with a game against Boise State possible, to get a fair chance at making the playoffs even if it is undefeated. Like I’ve always said, a good goal would be to get into a New Year’s Six bowl game. That’s doable and if the Cougars continue to dominate, probable. I also wonder how college football 2020 will be viewed in the future. I think a lot of experts will put a great big asterisk on it and move on. What will be remembered is the coronavirus, not the football.
LLOYD: I know there is a perception that BYU won’t get national attention without that type of addition to the slate but I want the Cougars to get games against teams like Boise State, UCF or a PowerFive program (unlikely as it is) because I want this team to see just how good it is. That’s what competition is all about, in my opinion. You want to take the field against really good opponents and see how you stack up, see if you can outplay them. I think BYU will face some teams capable of doing that in the next month but it needs more of those opportunities. Nothing against North Alabama but I just don’t think it will be at the same level as the Cougars in November. If BYU keeps playing at the level of the first two games, those types of opportunities will be a big deal for the Cougars to show themselves how far they’ve come. The rankings and the postseason opportunities will take care of themselves.