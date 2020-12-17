4. Assuming all of the Cougar seniors leave at the end of the year, who will you miss most?
DICKSON: One guy who will be sorely missed would be linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi. He’s such a tremendous representative of the BYU football program and the university. In addition, he’s frequently one of the players who will step up to address the media, after wins and losses. He’s a great leader both on and off the field. It was nice to see him out on the field for the final snap of the San Diego State game (he asked coaches if he could go out there) and how he took the ball then hugged Wilson and Lopini Katoa. Kaufusi is a player who represents everything that’s good about the BYU football program.
LLOYD: This is a very difficult question for me because I’ve been around a lot of these guys for most of their college football careers and have gotten to know many of them personally. It’s been an honor to see them grow as they have experienced both trials and triumphs. I’ve known Zac Dawe since his days at Pleasant Grove and I remember meeting Troy Warner at a BYU fireside with his older brother Fred Warner. Even though I’ve had great conversations with all of them during the last few years, I think I’m going to give a slight nod to defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri. His determination and big personality have made me always look forward to any opportunity to talk to him, both in official settings and more casual circumstances like at media days. And how could you not appreciate a guy who was nicknamed “Juggernaut” early in his career as a Cougar walk-on?