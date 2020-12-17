Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.