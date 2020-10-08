4. Who’s been the biggest surprise to you on the Cougar defense?
LLOYD: How about the proud Payson alumnus, defensive lineman Tyler Batty? I knew this was a young man who could play when I saw him compete for the Lions a few years ago but I have absolutely been impressed by his speed and relentlessness off the edge. We’ve wondered for the last couple of years who the Cougars might be able to look to if they needed consistent pressure from the defensive end spot and Batty is auditioning admirably to be a force in that role. If his technique continues to improve, opposing offensive lines are going to have to pay attention to where Batty is lined up.
DICKSON: It’s got to be freshman cornerback Micah Harper. I can’t remember the last time a true freshman cornerback earned a starting role at BYU, but Harper did it and has performed very well. He’s a confident kid, too. He said on Tuesday the coaches brought him to Provo to be productive and he has been. As a corner, you have to have that mentality.