4. Is this BYU men’s basketball team good enough to beat Gonzaga this year?
LLOYD: I talked to a couple of high school basketball coaches this week about how hard it is to get consistency from their teams through an entire game and to me that is a concept that applies to this question as well. Good college basketball teams minimize their lapses and maximize their stretches of high-level performance, which is what Gonzaga is able to do year-in and year-out. When BYU has been able to defeat the Bulldogs, it has been because the Cougars have found ways to equal or exceed Gonzaga in that area.
Can BYU do that in 2020? I’m currently of the opinion that the Cougars are capable of doing it — but I don’t think they will. I just see too many times where BYU gets a little out of sync at one end of the floor (or sometimes both). The hope is that the more experience this group of players gets as a unit, the better they will be at staying cohesive for longer stretches. Against the 2020 Gonzaga squad that is beating everyone right now, I think they have to do it for 40 minutes and that’s a tall order for anyone.
DICKSON: Jury is still out. Look, Gonzaga is really, really good. We say that every year but this might be Mark Few’s best team ever. They may not be as deep in the post as some of his teams but his wings and guards are a matchup nightmare. Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs are both big guards who can shoot it and drive it. Joel Ayayi is 6-5 and might mess around and get a triple double on a given night. Andrew Nembhard (6-5) and Aaron Cook come off the bench on the guard line and could start for any other team in the conference.
I think BYU is coming around and getting better. Their depth in the post may give the Bulldogs some problems and on a good shooting night the Cougars could definitely put a scare into the ’Zags.