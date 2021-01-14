4. ESPN released a way-too-early 2021 Top 25 college football rankings this week and the Cougars were nowhere to be found. Fair or unfair?
LLOYD: I think it is unfair but frankly I’m glad ESPN left the Cougars out. I hope BYU players post that all over the weight room and locker room and anywhere else they are during this offseason. The Cougars should use the Rodney Dangerfield “we-don’t-get-no-respect” mantra to drive them to be even better this fall than they were last fall. Any team can have a good year. To reach the upper echelon like BYU did in the 1970s and 1980s, it has to be good consistently. I think such rankings don’t look at how much the Cougars platooned during the season and thus have a lot of players returning with experience. BYU fans have some very good reasons to be optimistic.
DICKSON: Interestingly, only three non-Power 5 teams made the cut: Cincinnati at No. 11, Coastal Carolina at No. 23 and Liberty at No. 24. I will say it will be very difficult for BYU to repeat an 11-1 record because of a more difficult schedule and the loss of stalwarts such as Wilson, Milne, Tonga, Troy Warner, etc. The Cougars can make believers out of voters if they can have a couple of back-to-back solid years, like maybe 9-3 or 10-2 in 2021. Kalani Sitake’s program is built to do just that if some younger players who earned playing time in 2020 step up.