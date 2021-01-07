4. Are you more excited to see the No. 1-ranked BYU men’s volleyball team or the No. 16-ranked women’s volleyball team in action this winter?
LLOYD: I know the BYU men are fantastic but the reality is that the competition in the women’s game is much deeper (330 schools have Division I women’s volleyball programs, only 43 have Division 1 men’s programs). The Cougars have had tremendous success recently in women’s volleyball, although 2019 was a slight dip in the standard BYU has set for itself. This team has some questions to answer, but I expect big things from sophomore setter Whitney Bower and senior middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg. I’m intrigued to see how head coach Heather Olmstead will reload and what the Cougars did to prepare during the incredibly long, pandemic-impacted offseason.
DICKSON: The men’s team was on such a great streak last year. Splitting at Hawaii moved them into the favorite role for the NCAA title before COVID-19 ended the season. While Jared is right in pointing out there are more Division I women’s teams, I would ask you to consider this: If there are fewer teams in men’s college volleyball, doesn’t that mean the talent is more condensed? Each team is loaded with the best volleyball players in the country. Look, I love watching women’s college volleyball, but the men’s game is just something different. I get to watch it at floor level and the athleticism and grace of these guys is simply off the charts. Everyone came back and I think the Cougar men could win the NCAA title. That makes it hard not to get excited about the potential of the season.