4. Payson and Timpanogos chose to play as independents in football this year. Do you think that is a good move for the Lions and the Timberwolves?
DICKSON: Absolutely. It’s a pipe dream that schools are on even ground when it comes to football. Enrollment numbers play a big part but transfers also create some pretty wide gaps in talent. Having played at a very small high school in Oregon back in the day, I really feel for some of the local schools who just don’t have the numbers or the talent. Success breeds more success, so if Timpanogos and Payson can create some momentum playing an independent schedule that can really help build for the future.
This is football and there has to be a winner and a loser in a game. But coming up on the losing end with no hope? That’s very difficult to deal with so I’m all for giving schools a chance to build a program.
LLOYD: Football is often a numbers game in high school and for schools like Payson and Timpanogos who have had a tough time getting enough kids signed up, I think this makes a lot of sense. Both schools don’t plan on this being a long-term situation. They just want to be able to step away from the traditional region format to be able to control their own destinies and get things going in the right direction. I have always enjoyed going to Lion and Timberwolf games and so I hope being independent helps these programs move forward and find some success.