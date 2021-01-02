The Cougar players and coached frequently talked about how they were willing to play anyone, anywhere, anytime. When an opportunity arose to do just that by traveling across the country to face undefeated Coastal Carolina on just three day’s notice, BYU said yes.
It was a bold move, something almost never done in college football, and there was a price to pay. The Cougars struggled to get in rhythm offensively and had an even tougher time slowing the Chanticleer triple-option attack.
But BYU got a key stop late in the game and moved back down the field, hoping to come up with a dramatic, last-second win. But Cougar QB Zach Wilson’s pass to Dax Milne on the final play of the contest ended with Milne being brought to the turf at the 1-yard line and BYU suffered its only loss of the year.