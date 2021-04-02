4. What did you learn about BYU football during spring camp?
LLOYD: I think anything that happens in March is often blown out of proportion. All college football teams are trying to get important work done but nothing matters until the fall. I did, however, see a team that seems to believe in the system that is in place. This is a group of Cougar players and coaches that are confident that the success of 2020 is sustainable, even though the schedule will likely be tougher in years to come. I also see BYU developing a lot of players to become contributors, which needs to pay dividends for those goals to become reality.
DICKSON: Practically nothing. Without any open practices, all we know is the names of the players and what position they play. Any information I got — or any information you got from your cousin’s nephew’s son who is on the team — is going to be biased. We really won’t know much about this team until Game 1. I do believe Kalani Sitake has the program where he wants it in terms of culture. That should go a long way in producing a good season in 2021.