Herald review: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a fan of comfort food, but there's also nothing quite like comfort food well-made, and that's the coup that Molly's can readily claim. The homemade tastiness and freshness of the food makes me only wish one thing: that they were open more often."
Location: 753 Columbia Lane, Provo
Yelp review: "This is such a good place for brisket! It is one of my go to places. The only downside is that they aren't usually open for dinner times as they focus on catering. Regardless, when I get the chance I always try to come and get some brisket. Molly's never disappoints! Tip: there are sometimes really long lines as it is a really popular restaurant, so come earlier than planned!" -- Nathan F.