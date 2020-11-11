4. OK, now the big one: If you are BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe (not Wilson this time) do you try and schedule more games for the football team in November?
DICKSON: I addressed this in my column on Monday. I don’t think there is a definitive answer to this question because it is truly uncharted territory. No one has ever been in this position before. Do you try to schedule a few more games, risking injury and a loss? Do you let the merits of the team stand on a 10-game season? Even if Holmoe wants to schedule a game, who will play BYU? The P5 conferences have committed to league-only schedules. The good G5 teams likely don’t want to play the Cougars, either. And then there is the added cost of another game to an athletic budget already stretched thin. A home game is expensive when you aren’t bringing in your normal ticket revenue and obviously a road game also incurs a lot of cost. I think Holmoe is willing but I would be surprised if he is able to find any takers.
LLOYD: I am absolutely working the phones, trying to get someone else on the schedule for late November or early December. I’ve watched my football team exceed all expectations and impress observers across the country, so I want to give it as many chances as I possibly can to play. I’m searching for the best competition because I want these Cougars to be tested and show how good they are. I don’t fear that a loss might eliminate my guys from a big-name bowl. If you are going to take the field, you are going to risk losing — but it is also the only way to win. If I shoot for the stars and get lucky with a high-profile game or two, I might just get to see BYU bashing down the door of the College Football Playoff, which has been something I’ve dreamed about for a long, long time.