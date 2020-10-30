4. Should BYU add more regular-season games to its football schedule, or is 10 enough?
DICKSON: More, more, more. On Wednesday the Wisconsin-Nebraska game for Saturday was cancelled because 12 Badger coaches and players were positive for coronavirus. It won’t be the last P5 game to be cancelled. The Cougars need to stay agile and AD Tom Holmoe needs to stay on the phone for any and all opportunities that could show up. Forget Army. Aim higher.
LLOYD: The potential of Army returning to the Cougar schedule makes this question more complicated, since to this point no date has been set to reschedule the contest that was “postponed” in mid-September. That said, I think BYU needs to be as aggressive as it can be to get to 11 or 12 regular-season games — but my caveat is that the other opponents have to have some national cachet. I don’t think it is worth much to get teams that are struggling but if the Cougars could add another big-name opponent, that might put BYU in the mix for the College Football Playoff. Has anyone asked Cincinnati if the Bearcats are up for a winner-take-all showdown in December?