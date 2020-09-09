4. What should be the main area of focus for the BYU football team as they prepare for Army on Sept. 19?
JARED: The reality is the Cougars can’t be looking backwards at all. They are going to be facing a Black Knight squad which is likely to be coming in confident after thrashing Middle Tennessee, 42-0, in Week 1 and maybe another win over Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 12. Army is also going to have plenty of film on what BYU did well and thus will be able to take more steps to counter it. The Cougars have every reason to believe they can slow the option attack of the Black Knights after what BYU did against Navy, but they have to know it won’t be easy. I think Cougar quarterback Zach Wilson has to go in thinking that Army is really going to try to lock down the BYU run game, so he needs to be sharp and get things going with the pass.
DARNELL: After such a tremendous performance on Monday, I think the coaches will be wary of overconfidence for the next game. It really shouldn’t be a big problem because this is one of the most experienced teams Sitake has coached, but there will be a natural tendency for the players to coast a bit, especially with 12 days between games. While the coaches will push the players hard it’s really the responsibility of the leaders and captains on the team to keep everyone focused. I guess one of the big questions is whether the Cougars can come out with as much power and enthusiasm at West Point. With a very small crowd allowed in the stadium, you kind of have to bring your own momentum and drive to the game.