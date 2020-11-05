4. Is this the most important game for the Cougars on the gridiron since the 1996-97 Cotton Bowl season?
LLOYD: Let me get the cop-out answer (although it is accurate) out of the way first: The next game is always the most important. Now let’s talk about implications. How does this game compare to the biggest BYU games of the past 25 years? Some of the games I would put in that category would be the Utah game in 2000, the TCU game in 2008, the Oklahoma game in 2009 and the Utah State game in 2014. In all of those games, the Cougars were undefeated with high hopes but facing dangerous opponents, just like is the case this year. The reality is that with BYU still having College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl aspirations, this game probably deserves to be called the most important — but the pandemic situation just makes it feel different in so many ways.
DICKSON: I’ve seen a lot of what I thought were very important BYU football games. Some were wins and some were losses. This is a very unique year and the Cougars need to take advantage of their possibilities. To win out is the only option to get a sniff of a New Year’s Six bowl game. This is the biggest game of the year — yeah, what Jared said, the next game is always the most important — but it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t keep winning. That’s why coaches tell players to only focus on the next game because looking down the road can drive you crazy. Is it the biggest game since the Cotton Bowl? Probably.