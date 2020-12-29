For the first time in recent history, the boys and girls state basketball tournaments were played at the same location (the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City). That made for a really special day for Springville hoops fans on Feb. 29 since the Red Devils had both their girls and boys teams competing for 5A state titles.
While the Springville girls ended up falling, 46-34, to Highland, it was a celebration for the Red Devil boys as they beat Timpview, 66-53, to win the state title.
The experience was a special one for the area.
“It’s what this community is,” Springville head boys basketball coach Justin Snell told the Daily Herald in February. “It’s such a unique place. We drove out to come to the championship game today and from the high school to the freeway the roads were lined with balloons and people. You don’t find that anywhere else. It’s amazing.”