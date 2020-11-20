4. Since the NCAA has granted college football players an extra year because of the coronavirus, which Cougar do you think would benefit most from one more season in Provo: Zach Wilson, Khyiris Tonga, Matt Bushman or Troy Warner?
LLOYD: I think all of them could benefit from more time at the college level but I also completely understand the desire they have to take advantage of opportunities at the next level. It depends on where they are at in their long-term goals. I think Wilson is the most pro-ready at the moment because of his work at developing his mental game. That will serve him well. I think Tonga and Warner both still have tremendous upside that could be developed either in college or in the pros, depending on the situation. But I’m going to answer the question by selecting Bushman because he hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do this year. I feel like if he gets a chance to be on the field with an offense that is clicking on all cylinders like BYU is this season, he will really get a ton of attention from pro scouts.
DICKSON: I think all of them should go pro. Now’s the time to get the most attention while the Cougars are doing well. But if I had to choose one, I would say Troy Warner. He’s really starting to come into his own as a safety but I think another year could help him improve his stock from a possible late-round pick to a third- or fourth-round pick. And it can’t hurt that his older brother Fred is the best middle linebacker in the NFL, right?