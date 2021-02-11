4. What is the No, 1 priority for Sitake and his coaching staff for spring football?
LLOYD: There will be some high-profile skill position battles, most notably at quarterback and cornerback, but I think a much bigger need is continued development in the trenches. BYU lost quite a few contributors from both the offensive and defensive lines, although the Cougar platoon system on defense and rotational experience on offense should help. This is where we are going to see if BYU really has the depth that it has been trying to build over the past few seasons because there are going to be a lot of snaps up for grabs. If those units can play at a similar level to 2020, then the rest of the team should be in great shape.
DICKSON: I think it is important to give the quarterbacks competing for the starting role plenty of reps. The coaches probably know who they want to step forward but they need to give the right players a shot to show what they can do. The only way to see that is reps, especially for freshman Jake Conover. He needs reps with the first unit so the coaches can compare him with the guys they’ve already seen. Still, getting reps for Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney is important to see how far those guys have come. They probably won’t announce the starter until fall camp but I bet they’ll have a pretty good idea after spring football.