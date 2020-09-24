4. BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson admitted to getting COVID-19 during the summer, likely at a gathering with friends. Does his revelation change how you view his leadership abilities?
DICKSON: In a larger sense, I wonder if there is resentment on the team for any player that has contracted the coronavirus. No matter how they got it, the assumption is that they were careless and didn’t mask up or went to a party. Any bad decisions put the entire season in jeopardy and even though BYU’s players skew a little older, they are still college students and social animals. While I’m disappointed at the COVID-19 rates for their age group, it doesn’t surprise me that much. I imagine quite a few Cougars got it during the spring or summer and have just moved on. As for Wilson, I don’t think his teammates really care that much at this point because it happened so long ago. But I hope he’s been talking to them about how he made a bad choice and how they should do better. That would be a real leader.
LLOYD: I was a little disappointed that he had such a cavalier attitude toward the pandemic during the summer but Wilson certainly hasn’t been alone in that regard (as we see by Provo and Orem being moved to the “orange” moderate restriction level). He is fortunate to not have suffered more significant consequences. He is still developing his judgment both on and off the field, so there are times I guess that will result in bad choices. Hopefully the lesson is one that he has learned well.