4. What will Zach Wilson need to do to stay near the top of the Heisman discussion when all the other conferences are back to playing games?
DICKSON: So we can all agree that 2020 has been a pretty weird year for college football, right? I would like to think that even if every team was playing that Wilson would be getting some publicity because his numbers are so good. Then again, if everyone was playing he would have faced four Power 5 teams in the first month of the season and his numbers wouldn’t have been nearly as video-game like.
Probably.
So back to reality. Wilson isn’t going to face a lot of defenses this year that will cause him a lot of problems. Maybe Boise State and San Diego State, but I have to believe BYU will be able to move the ball in both of those matchups. His numbers will be great but winning the Heisman is more than just numbers. Without an opportunity to face a P5 team, Wilson will likely fall behind players from higher profile programs. Still, it would be nice if Wilson could get an invite to the ceremony in New York.
LLOYD: Let’s start with the obvious one: Win. The Heisman Trophy isn’t as much about great individual performance as it is about being great on a team that is playing at a high level. Second, he has to have a big game against Boise State (and probably one against San Diego State as well, although that one might be too late in the year). National recognition goes to athletes who perform under the brightest spotlight, like Ty Detmer did against Miami in 1990. Finally, he has to continue his amazingly-efficient ways. Interceptions can kill a QB’s Heisman chances, so he has to continue taking care of the football and making the right reads. I think all of those things are very doable and I expect him to be in the conversation all season.