It looked like BYU’s big year was in trouble at Houston in mid-October when the blue-uniformed Cougars fell behind the red-uniformed Cougars, 26-14, in the third quarter.
But BYU got key plays in all phases of the game as it put together its most exciting win of the year, tallying 29 straight points to defeat Houston, 43-26.
Two of the biggest plays came on special teams, as Cougar defensive back George Udo stopped a Houston two-point conversion that gave BYU some momentum and then later Cougar kicker Jake Oldroyd hit a perfect onside kick to keep BYU amped up.