5. What is the one area the BYU men’s basketball team needs to improve the most before West Coast Conference play?
DICKSON: Mark Pope said the team needs to trust the offensive scheme more. In the loss to Boise State, he said the Cougars tried to fix the offensive issues themselves instead of using the team concept. It’s similar to what happens in football when guys step outside their responsibilities to try and make a big play. You hear the BYU football players say things like, “everyone has to do their 1/11th,” and in basketball, everyone needs to do their 1/5th. This team has some experienced players and they have to step up. But the roster is still pretty new together and there is still a lot of growth that needs to take place.
LLOYD: I would like to see the Cougars do a better job playing inside-out in the halfcourt. BYU had a big advantage in the post late in the game against Boise State Wednesday night but didn’t seem to be making a consistent effort to find Matt Haarms or Richard Harward on the blocks. Both of those guys have shown they can put pressure on opposing defenses with their post moves as well as get the ball to open cutters or shooters on the perimeter. I felt like the Cougars have been too content to move the ball around outside and pull the big men out for screening or passing purposes. There is still a lot of cohesion that has to come together before this team will show us what it is truly capable of.