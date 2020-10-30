5. Which BYU men’s basketball newcomer do you think will make the biggest impact on the program?
LLOYD: I definitely expect it to be Purdue transfer Matt Haarms for a couple of reasons. The first is that he brings plenty of high-level basketball experience to the table, having played in Big 10 games throughout his career. The second is that I have a lot of faith in the ability of Mark Pope and Chris Burgess to develop big men. That duo impressed me with what they did at UVU and that hasn’t changed at BYU. I thought they helped Yoeli Childs make some big strides and I think Haarms will benefit in the same way. He’s going to be a key component of the Cougar success in 2020-21.
DICKSON: Haarms will certainly be an impact player but I am anxious to see UVU grad transfer Brandon Averette on both ends of the floor. His quickness and athleticism should really bolster the Cougars defense on the guard line. There will be things that aren’t in the box score that Averette will be able to contribute. His ability to play the point along with Alex Barcello will give Mark Pope some real versatility at that position. Looking long term, freshman Caleb Lohner could be an all-timer before he leaves Provo. He’s that good.