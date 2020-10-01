5. What is your main area of concern for Friday night’s game against Louisiana Tech?
LLOYD: I thought BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick explained the biggest worry well when he told us on Tuesday that it is all about consistency. Yeah, the Cougars blasted Navy and Troy. That doesn’t mean they can’t get blasted in turn by La. Tech. BYU has had plenty of seasons in the past where it has put together a good game or two but then bumbled away the momentum. For this team to prove it is better than those teams, it has to be really good week-in and week-out. I think the Cougar offense has been clicking at an impressive level and the Bulldogs have given up a lot of points, so there is an expectation for continued success. Now BYU has to turn those expectations into reality.
DICKSON: I think the Bulldogs will test the BYU secondary much more than Troy. The Trojans were content to throw short range passes all game, no matter the score. I think La. Tech will test the Cougars downfield on mid-range to deep passes. The visitors will take their shots against the BYU coverage and we just haven’t seen that yet. It makes it all the more important for the Cougars to win the early downs and force La Tech into long-yardage situations. The bottom line is I think BYU will continue to move the ball very well and score points. The difference in the game will be how well the Cougar defense can slow down the Bulldogs.