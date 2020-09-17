5. The BYU basketball team got Timpview wing Jake Wahlin to commit this week to become a Cougar. What type of impact do you think he will have?
DICKSON: Wahlin was barely noticed as a sophomore but started turning heads the summer before his junior year. He’s silky smooth and has a pretty nice skill set for a guy 6-7. His high school coach, former Cougar Kevin Santiago, said college coaches love the way he moves. I see Wahlin as a very good prospect for the Pope system when he returns from a mission in 2023. He can play multiple positions and will continue to develop his skills because he is a very hard worker.
LLOYD: I’ve enjoyed watching Wahlin play for the Thunderbirds and although there is the caveat that he is planning on serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and thus won’t be in the blue-and-white for three years, I think he’s going to have an excellent college basketball career. He’s got a great jump shot and I think he’s underrated with his court vision and distribution ability. He still can grow more into his 6-foot-7 frame but if he gets a little stronger while maintaining his ball skills, he’s going to cause problems for opponents. BYU head coach Mark Pope has shown an ability to help players improve and (as long as he is still in Provo) I think he will be a great coach to help Wahlin get to the next level with his game.