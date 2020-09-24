5. Do you feel like the BYU football program is doing enough to prevent the Cougars from being shut down due to a virus outbreak?
LLOYD: I know they are trying and that’s all anyone can do at this point really. The saliva testing three times a week at least gives the Cougars a good chance to keep things contained if there are issues. I don’t envy the job of the sports medicine staff as they try to keep up with the latest information. It can’t be easy, for example, to try to determine whether the cloth gator face coverings used by so many athletes are really as worthless as some research indicates or whether the locker room is ventilated well enough to limit the risk of aerosol transmission. I just hope their efforts are recognized and pay dividends in allowing the team to play throughout the fall.
DICKSON: Even after nearly seven months of this virus, there is still so much we don’t know. I know that BYU is doing everything they can to minimize its effects but they have a tough task because so much is at stake with the football program. They really want the players to have a season and I know BYU loves being the only team in the West that’s playing right now. Balancing that effort with safety issues isn’t easy. The only thing they could do more is to cancel the season and send the kids home, which would be a bad idea in so many ways. I really believe this virus is something we all have to deal with and push forward until we get past it. There will be setbacks along the way but we still have to live our lives.