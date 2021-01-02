5. How does Shaylee Gonzales compare to former Cougar greats in the women’s basketball program?
DICKSON: In the modern era (the last 20 or so years) BYU’s two best players have been Erin Thorn and Lexi Eaton Rydalch. Gonzales combines the best of Thorn’s feel for the game and Rydalch’s attacking mentality. Interestingly, both Gonzales and Rydalch lost a full season to a knee injury and came back strong. One thing that sets Thorn and Rydalch apart is they both led their teams to an NCAA Sweet 16. Gonzales is driven to push the Cougars deep into the NCAA Tournament during her career. Jeff Judkins and his staff have done some great recruiting to surround Gonzales with enough talent to make that happen.
LLOYD: I feel like Gonzales has the mentality that it takes to be a great basketball player. She is driven, intelligent, aggressive, skilled and constantly looking to improve. I think she has put herself in this conversation because of the way she puts the team first. Just watch her play defense or look to make the extra pass and it’s clear that winning is the focus, whether she scores 40 points or four points. But true greatness is defined by what you are able to accomplish as a team and Gonzales still has more to prove in that area. She set the bar pretty high by helping the Cougars get to the second round of the NCAA tournament as a freshman two years ago but I think this year’s squad is capable of doing even more.