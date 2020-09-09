5. What do you think about BYU’s plan for just 6,000 fans at the first home game against Troy?
DARNELL: It should be more. A 60,000 seat stadium should be able to fit twice that many into seats and still provide the proper social distancing. I understand that BYU wants to be cautious but 6,000 is a pretty small crowd. I’m also interested in the distribution of the tickets. How many will go to player’s families? How many to season ticket holders? How many to students? I fear there will be some very unhappy fans once the tickets are dispersed.
JARED: BYU has to follow the guidelines of the State of Utah for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this was about what I expected. Frankly, I don’t want to hear any complaining from BYU fans at all, since (barring a big change) that will be 6,000 more fans than any other school in the state will have in attendance at any football game this fall. It’s going to feel like a spring game or a fall camp scrimmage and that’s OK. The biggest thing is for people to follow protocols to protect themselves and others and enjoy watching football, whether they get to be in the stands or get to watch it on TV.