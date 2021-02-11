5. Should BYU start allowing fans in the Marriott Center and other campus venues?
LLOYD: I’m going to begin answering this question by emphasizing that outdoor venues are much safer than indoor venues when it comes to viral transmission, so I think BYU women’s soccer, baseball and softball should definitely be allowing more fans. It’s a little trickier when it comes to the Marriott Center and the Smith Fieldhouse for basketball and volleyball. I think we are getting close to a point where the restrictions can be relaxed a little bit, although the more contagious virus variants are definitely a concern. I see the reasoning, however, if BYU chooses to err on the side of being over-cautious to limit the risk of “super-spreader” situations.
DICKSON: Yes, yes and yes. There seems to be an overabundance of caution on campus. I understand why they would do that but the Marriott Center seats 19,000. You could put a few thousand fans in the arena and easily keep them socially distanced. The Jazz have started letting fans into their arena and it seems to be working. As far as other campus venues, a few hundred fans socially distanced in the Smith Fieldhouse for volleyball or for soccer at South Field would still maintain safety protocols. I understand the concern of putting people at greater risk. But I think there’s enough evidence out there to start letting the fans come to games in manageable numbers.