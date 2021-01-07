5. BYU women’s gymnastics is ranked No. 17 heading into the season. What do you think are realistic expectations for the Cougar gymnasts?
DICKSON: I have to admit, I know very little about gymnastics (no comments about not knowing much about anything else, please). I do know that it’s a very difficult sport to master and the biased judging system makes it almost impossible to upset the top teams. You see it every four years in the Olympics: The world championship athletes and teams are judged differently than an up-and-coming athlete or team. So what I’m saying is that it’s very difficult for BYU to exceed what they’ve accomplished in the past. They are generally a Top 15 or Top 20 team and that’s likely where they will end up.
LLOYD: It’s unfortunate that we never got to see what the 2020 team could do in the postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but that’s in the past now and it is all about the future. The Cougars returned the majority of their talent, so on paper they look to have a strong group. The biggest unknown is how the pandemic impacted the team, since there were a lot of times when it was hard to train. Gymnasts rely heavily on constant preparation and Guard Young and his staff have had time to rebound from the lost time, but it still won’t be easy. I think that defeating Utah or challenging for a Top 5 finish is probably still out of reach for BYU but I think the Cougars should be shooting to be one of the Top 15 teams in the country. A Top 10 finish would be phenomenal.