5. OK, we’ll play the game: Where would this year’s BYU football team finish in the Pac-12?
DICKSON: I think BYU has proven over the years that it can be a competitive program in most leagues. There is a pretty big difference between being competitive and being at the top. This year, I would say the Cougars could compete for the Pac-12 title. They have enough talent and depth to stay with the Washingtons and USCs of that league. This season, I believe BYU can play with anybody. Yes, even Alabama, Notre Dame or Ohio State. I’m not saying the Cougars would beat those teams. I’m saying they could hang in with those teams and beat them if a few breaks went their way.
LLOYD: This is a question that is almost impossible to answer because the Pac-12 has given us such a small sample size to work with. In the games I’ve seen, I think BYU would likely defeat the bottom eight teams. Games against Utah (who has yet to take the field), Colorado and USC might be more challenging but they certainly haven’t shown the type of dominance that would truly be worrisome. The biggest question is whether the Cougars could knock off Oregon, who won the Rose Bowl game last year and has looked good in wins over Stanford and Washington State. I think it would be a toss-up, which is about what you would expect from teams ranked at No. 8 (BYU) and No. 11 in the country. Either way, I would say BYU is likely at worst in the top three of the Pac-12 this year which would be pretty impressive.