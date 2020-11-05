5. The BYU men’s basketball team has a crazy amount of depth. Who do you think will lead the Cougars in scoring in 2020-21?
DICKSON: I’ve always been in awe of what Gonzaga seems to do every year, which is put five or six guys in double figures. How impossible are the Bulldogs to defend? If you take one option away there are multiple options that can still kill you. I’m not saying BYU is Gonzaga this year, but I think the scoring will be very multi-dimensional. I could see five or six guys averaging double figures or close to it. I have a pretty good feeling about Brandon Averette, but I think he would only be about 12 or 13 points per game or so. Then Matt Haarms, Alex Barcello and Connor Harding around 10 or 11 points per game. What’s the record for most guys leading the team in scoring in a season? Kyle Chilton, get on that, OK?
LLOYD: Five of BYU’s top seven scorers from 2019-20 have moved on, having accounted for 65.5 points per game (82.3% of the team’s scoring), That means there are a lot of openings for other guys to fill the void and it would be easy to point to the top returner, Alex Barcello (9.3 points per game), as the favorite. But I’m going to say the leader is going to be Matt Haarms. He comes in with plenty of experience, having played in more than 100 games, and I think Cougar head coach Mark Pope is going to look to him to be a threat both inside and out. I believe the BYU offense will go through Haarms, much the way it went through Yoeli Childs last year, and that will provide him with the most opportunities. Thus it won’t surprise me to see him average 15-20 points per game and lead the team.