5. What’s your way-too-early starting lineup for the BYU men’s basketball team?
LLOYD: This is such a fun challenge because so many of the Cougar players have been in the shadows of the 2019-20 senior class. I’m going to start with the three I believe are locks to start: Alex Barcello, Connor Harding and Matt Haarms. That gives me two spots to work with and I could see it going a variety of different ways. I’m going to say that Gavin Baxter will earn the No. 4 spot because his length and athleticism allow him to do a lot of things at both ends. While the final spot could be filled very differently if BYU wants to go big (maybe put Wyatt Lowell or Kolby Lee in) but I think Brandon Averette’s quickness will get him that last starting nod.
DICKSON: This is one of the deepest teams we’ve seen in Provo in a very long time. I believe we may see a variety of starting lineups in the preseason as Mark Pope and his coaching staff figure out which group can be most productive together. If you put a gun to my head (please don’t, I bruise easily) I would go with Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette, Connor Harding, Kolby Lee and Matt Haarms for Game 1.
But there are many different variations that Pope can use depending on matchups. Can you imagine a front line of the 7-foot-3 Haarms, 6-11 Richard Harward and 6-10 Wyatt Lowell (when he’s completely healthy?).
Speaking of Harward, he’s definitely good enough to earn a starting role. But the guy has a motor that won’t quit and I think he would be perfect coming off the bench to provide instant energy. Same with guys like Gideon George, Caleb Lohner and Gavin Baxter.