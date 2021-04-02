Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retiring after 33-year run

FILE - North Carolina head coach Roy Williams holds part of the net after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Virginia in Washington, in this Saturday, March 12, 2016, file photo. North Carolina announced Thursday, April 1, 2021, that Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring after a 33-year career that includes three national championships. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

5. In honor of Thursday being April Fools’ Day, what fake news could have gotten BYU sports fans excited?

DICKSON: Roy Williams is leaving North Carolina to join Mark Pope’s staff? Pope has signed a 20-year coaching contract? The No. 1 recruit in college football — defensive end Tuimoloau from Washington state — has chosen BYU? The NCAA is allowing Yoeli Childs, Jake Toolson and T.J. Haws to come back for a year?

LLOYD: There is a temptation to go big and start rumors that the Cougars are joining the Big 12 or the Pac-12, but I think those are far-fetched enough that most BYU supporters would immediately be suspicious. I think it would be far more believable to announce that the Cougar men’s basketball senior class of Alex Barcello, Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette had all announced they were returning for another season. There is still a chance, however slim, that such news could become reality. They have the extra year of eligibility and the season didn’t exactly end on a high note, so why not come back to make another run and maybe improve their pro chances? I could definitely see Cougar fans jumping all over that — until it came out that it was just another April Fools’ prank.

